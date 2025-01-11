Sudan Government Spokesman Says Army 'Liberated' Key City From RSF
1/11/2025 2:37:54 PM
AFP
Port Sudan, Sudan: The Sudanese military and allied armed groups "liberated Al-Jazira state capital Wad Madani" on Saturday, the office of army-allied government spokesman and Information Minister Khalid al-Aiser said in a statement.
The army said earlier they were advancing on the key central Sudan city, which has been under the control of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces for more than a year.
