Cognitive Foundation Symposium For School Students Sunday

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf) in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education is slated to organise a symposium on cognitive foundation on Sunday.

In a statement on Saturday, Ministry said that the symposia would be held at three mosques, namely the Imam Muhammad ibn Abd Al-Wahhab Mosque (60 students), Al Misnad Mosque in Al Khor (103 students) and Qanbar Al Ansari Mosque in Al Wakrah (55 students).

The statement added that the symposia are devoted to secondary school students as part of the efforts aimed at enhancing their knowledge, as well as Islamic values and identity and will be held each academic year across the schools nationwide.

