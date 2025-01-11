Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister For Reintegration Meets Qatar's Ambassador
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Chisinau: Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration of the Republic of Moldova HE Oleg Serebrian met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Moldova HE Dr. Turki bin Abdullah Zaid Al Mahmoud.
The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to support and develop them.
