Wolf's Morning Wolfpack With Matt Mcallister Raises $275K For Northwest Battle Buddies, Almost $1M In Total Donations

- Matt McAllister, Morning Show teamSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Northwest Battle Buddies (NWBB) has trained over 271 service dogs to assist America's Hero Veterans who suffer from PTSD, a tool that has proven to be a massive aid in helping to change the direction of the startling statistic that 22 Veterans a day are committing suicide at home on American soil, often with PTSD being a contributing factor. These service dogs also help them reduce medication and substance abuse to help their Veterans live fuller, more normal civilian lives. The Morning Wolfpack's yearly“Operation K9 Companion” campaign has contributed to this success, this year alone funding 11 trained canine companions. The morning show team, Matt McAllister, Gabe Mercer, and 'Captain Ron' Koons rely on their beloved listeners to make it happen."I look forward to Operation K9 Companion every year because it reminds me how amazing and good people still are. Every year, I stress about whether or not we can do better than the year before, and every year, our incredible listeners blow me away with their generosity. Helping these American Heroes will always be the highlight of my career, and I feel so blessed to be able to help them," says McAllister.Since 2012, NWBB has provided service dogs for free to Veterans with PTSD. These remarkable canines undergo at least 360 hours of rigorous training over five months before meeting their Veteran partner. The new companions then finish with five weeks of training together.Northwest Battle Buddies was founded to support Veterans. Shannon Walker, CEO and Founder, was inspired by her Veteran father, Glenn Walker, United States Air Force, Airman 2nd Class. He taught her to love America and the men and women who served, fought, and died protecting this great nation and the freedom that every American enjoys today. Visit for more information.About The Wolf:KKWF (100.7 FM "100.7 The Wolf") is a commercial radio station in Seattle, Washington. The station is owned by Audacy, Inc. and it airs a country music radio format. The studios and offices are on Fifth Avenue in Downtown Seattle. The Wolf is Seattle's #1 country radio station. Home to the Morning Wolfpack & 100-minute commercial-free music runs.

