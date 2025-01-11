FA Cup: Liverpool Cruise Past Accrington Stanley With 4-0 Win

(MENAFN- IANS) Liverpool, Jan 11 (IANS) Liverpool advanced to the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup with an impressive 4-0 win over Accrington Stanley on Saturday afternoon at the Anfield Stadium. The Reds dominated the match, showcasing their attacking flair and solid defense.

The breakthrough came in the 30th minute when a quick counter-attack turned an Accrington corner into a Liverpool goal. Trent Alexander-Arnold, captaining the side for the day, played a precise ball down the right flank to Darwin Núñez. The striker surged forward and squared the ball for Diogo Jota, who calmly tapped it in from close range.

Alexander-Arnold, who has been under scrutiny in recent games, unleashed a stunning strike from outside the box, curling the ball into the top corner to give the Reds a comfortable cushion heading into the break.

In the second half, Stanley looked for the one goal back with a Josh Woods header deflected for a corner and Woods got on the end of the Whalley corner and crashed an effort against the crossbar on 57 minutes.

Substitute Jayden Danns made an immediate impact. After Federico Chiesa's initial shot was saved, Danns was perfectly positioned to hammer the rebound into the net in the 74th minute, making it 3-0.

Chiesa, who had come close earlier when he hit the post, finally got his reward in the 90th minute. The Italian forward fired a low, driven shot from distance into the bottom corner, marking his first goal for Liverpool and sealing the comprehensive win.

The victory ensured Liverpool's spot in Sunday's draw for the next round of the FA Cup. It was a commanding performance from Arne Slot's side, who saw off their lower-league opponents in style.