Dolphin Deaths In Kerch Strait Double To 60 After Tanker Accident
The number of dolphins killed as a result of a tanker accident
and fuel oil spill in the Kerch Strait has doubled in one week,
reaching 60.
Azernews reports that this information was
provided by Tatyana Beley, the director of the Dolphin Rescue
Scientific-Ecological Center.
According to her, the current season is not the dolphin emission
season. Therefore, the discovery of such a large number of dead
dolphins is alarming.
Previously, it was reported that more than 30 dead dolphins were
found in the Black Sea.
It is worth noting that on December 15th of last year, tankers
carrying fuel oil collided in the Kerch Strait, resulting in damage
to 4 tanks containing oil products, and nearly 2,400 tons of fuel
oil spilled into the sea.
