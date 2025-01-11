Dolphin Deaths In Kerch Strait Double To 60 After Tanker Accident

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The number of dolphins killed as a result of a tanker accident and oil spill in the Kerch Strait has doubled in one week, reaching 60.

Azernews reports that this information was provided by Tatyana Beley, the director of the Dolphin Rescue Scientific-Ecological Center.

According to her, the current season is not the dolphin emission season. Therefore, the discovery of such a large number of dead dolphins is alarming.

Previously, it was reported that more than 30 dead dolphins were found in the Black Sea.

It is worth noting that on December 15th of last year, tankers carrying fuel oil collided in the Kerch Strait, resulting in damage to 4 tanks containing oil products, and nearly 2,400 tons of fuel oil spilled into the sea.