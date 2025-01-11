Thinkpal Learning Tablet From Think Academy Wins Techradar Pro Picks And Trusted Reviews Best In Show Awards At CES 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Designed to transform the way kids learn, explore, and thrive in an ever-evolving world, the Thinkpal is powered by cutting-edge AI that serves as a guide and tutor for young learners. With significant loss experienced in recent years, families and educators have faced unprecedented challenges as test scores in reading and math have seen steady declines. Parents have expressed their struggles in reigniting their children's passion for learning, while educators grapple with the complexities of bridging diverse learning gaps.

To meet these challenges, the Thinkpal tablet offers a tailored, AI-powered solution that provides step-by-step writing guidance and real-time math support, making learning more intuitive and enjoyable.

Alex Peng introduced several key features of the Thinkpal during a press event. He showed the audience how Thinkpal's "GeniusTutor," an AI-powered system that transforms learning into an interactive and engaging experience, is the heart of this product's features. Built on the Microsoft Azure OpenAI GPT-4o model, GeniusTutor provides real-time guidance and feedback, empowering students to:



Conquer complex math problems through logic-driven, step-by-step explanations

Master writing with interactive prompts and instant feedback that build confidence and creativity Enhance vocabulary and reading skills with innovative tools like "Point-and-Discover," where children can point to words in a physical book, and the tablet's camera instantly provides explanations, along with guided reading exercises

Adding a touch of fun and companionship, "Thinkie," an advanced AI-powered learning companion, engages children through voice-based natural language interactions. Thinkie chats, answers questions, and fosters curiosity, making the learning process enjoyable and dynamic.

With an extensive library of ebooks, gamified coursework, and compatibility with popular applications like Google Classroom, the Thinkpal Tablet is a versatile tool for modern families. The 11-inch TÜV Rheinland-certified eye-care screen also safeguards children's vision during extended use, while the optional keyboard transforms the tablet into a Chromebook-like device, enhancing productivity and usability.

"Our mission is to provide every child with a personalized, world-class tutor that inspires confidence and a lifelong love for learning", noted Alex Peng during a media interview Q&A. "We're honored that TechRadar and Trusted Reviews recognize the potential of the Thinkpal to improve learning through advanced and accessible technology."

The Thinkpal Tablet will be available for $249 ($339 including keyboard) at href="" rel="nofollow" thethinkacadem . Pre-orders open today.

About Think Academy

Think Academy, a subsidiary of TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL ), has been at the forefront of education innovation for over two decades. Serving more than 5 million K-12 students across 10+ countries, Think Academy is dedicated to creating fair and comprehensive educational opportunities. By integrating advanced technology with expert curriculum design, Think Academy is shaping the future of learning to be more accessible, engaging, and impactful.

For media inquiries, contact:

Cecilia Qian

[email protected]

SOURCE Think Academy