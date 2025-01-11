Israeli Occupation Launches Fierce Attacks On Gaza Killing 32 Within Hours

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- Israeli forces employed their heavy caliber arms striking Gaza regions and causing martyrdom of up to 32 Gazans over the past 48 hours, the Gazan authority declared in a statement on Saturday.

The occupation forces' renewed ferocious also wounded 193 people during the same duration.

The Palestinian authority indicated that a number of people has remained unaccounted for, buried beneath heaps of rubble of the devastated buildings and houses.

The occupation, since October 7, 2023, has been launching wide scale and heavy bombardment of the densely populated Gaza Strip and the enclave's city.

Until now, the death toll hit the staggering figure of 46,537 martyrs, in addition to 109,571 who received various injuries. (end)

wib









MENAFN11012025000071011013ID1109079229