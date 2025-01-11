Egypt, Eritrea, Somalia Laud Coop. To Achieve Security In The Red Sea

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- Egypt, Eritrea and Somalia confirmed on Saturday their mutual commitment to security cooperation in the Red Sea and the African Horn region, aiming to preserve the unity and of the states in accordance with international law and the principle of non-interference in domestic affairs.

This joint statement was made by the Foreign Ministers of the three countries, following a meeting of the joint tripartite ministerial committee, in Cairo.

The Foreign Ministers commended the ongoing cooperation between Cairo and Mogadishu to contribute to fostering efforts on peacekeeping efforts in Somalia, praising Egypt's participation in the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

They also discussed means to support Somalia to uproot terrorism and defend its land and sea borders.

Meanwhile, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty praised the support of Somalia and Eritrea for Egypt's candidate for the top UNESCO post Khaled Anani.

The joint statement affirmed the commitment to ongoing consultations and coordination, particularly in implementing initiatives that would enhance cooperation, leading to the second round of the tripartite committee. (end)

