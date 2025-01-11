Ukraine, Estonia To Enhance Cooperation In Investigating Russian War Crimes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian and Estonian prosecutors have inspected sites of Russian war crimes in Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions, and have agreed to enhance cooperation within the framework of the JIT (Joint Investigation Team) and ICPA (International Criminal Organization).

As reported by Ukrinform, the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine made this announcement.

Acting Prosecutor General of Ukraine Oleksii Khomenko held a meeting with a delegation of Estonian prosecutors led by Estonian Prosecutor General Andres Parmas. The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Estonia, Anneli Kolk, also participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the development of bilateral partnerships in the field of justice and holding the aggressor accountable for international crimes committed in Ukraine.

Khomenko pointed out that all types of war crimes recognized under international law have been committed by the armed forces of the aggressor state in Ukraine. He added that Ukrainian prosecutors have already recorded over 140,000 war crimes during the full-scale invasion.







































's FMon

Furthermore, Khomenko mentioned that the parties discussed enhancing cooperation in the investigation of Russian war crimes within the framework of the JIT and ICPA.

As reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, during the working visit to Ukraine, the Estonian prosecutors delegation also visited Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions. Together with the heads of the relevant departments of the Office of the Prosecutor General and the leadership of regional prosecutors' offices, they inspected sites where Russian war crimes had been committed.

During meetings at the regional prosecutors' offices, Ukrainian prosecutors shared with their Estonian colleagues the specifics of working in the conditions of full-scale armed aggression, the challenges and difficulties faced, and how they are being overcome.

's3,ofin

Particular attention was given to the investigation of missile attacks on energy infrastructure, healthcare institutions, and historical landmarks.

In turn, the Acting Prosecutor General of Ukraine expressed gratitude to the Estonian colleagues for their unwavering support and joint efforts to restore justice.

As Ukrinform reported, Poland's presidency in the EU Council intends to focus significant attention on accountability for Russia's war crimes against Ukraine. This issue will be discussed, among other things, during an informal meeting of EU justice ministers, which is set to take place in Warsaw on January 31.