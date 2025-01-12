HMC Launches Awareness Campaign To Showcase Quality Of Specialist Healthcare Services

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has launched a new campaign under the theme "Your health, our priority: Setting the standard for specialist care in Qatar and the region" to raise awareness about the high-quality care it offers and the major improvements it has made in healthcare.

Over the coming months, the new awareness campaign will showcase the quality of HMCs specialist services through various channels, including tours, interviews, press releases, social media infographics, and videos.

"HMCs growth and development have allowed many of our services to reach world-class levels, particularly in key areas such as stroke care, cardiology, surgery, cancer treatment, and trauma services," said Dr. Abdulla Al Ansari, HMCs Chief Medical Officer.



Highlighting the importance of the campaign, Hassan Mohammed Al Hail, HMCs Chief Communications Officer said: "This campaign is an important step in ensuring that everyone in Qatar is aware of the high-quality specialist healthcare services available to them. By highlighting our achievements and specialist capabilities, we aim to build trust and confidence in the care we provide to our community and reinforce HMCs position as the leading provider of specialist healthcare services in Qatar."

HMC stands out as the largest provider of specialized healthcare services in Qatar, offering an unmatched quality of care across a range of services. Its programs in organ transplantation, cancer care, diabetes management, mental health, elderly care, and emergency services - including our ambulance and trauma care - are unparalleled locally.

HMC, Qatars largest provider of specialist healthcare services, has undergone an incredible transformation over the past 15 years, earning more than 50 international accreditations for the quality and safety of its services. With advanced medical technology and highly skilled healthcare teams, HMC provides care that meets or exceeds international standards in many areas.