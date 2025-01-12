German Military To Establish New 'Homeland Security Army Division'

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The German military has announced the creation of a new division, the“Homeland Security Division,” aimed at enhancing the security of its infrastructure and military installations.

German reported on Sunday, January 12, that the establishment of this new division is part of Germany's efforts to strengthen the protection of critical military infrastructure and solidify its position as a operations hub.

According to a spokesperson for the German military, the division will consist of both reservists and active-duty soldiers. It will operate under the command of a centralized unit and function on a semi-active basis.

Currently, the German military has three divisions, each comprising approximately 20,000 troops: two armored divisions and one rapid reaction force division.

The establishment of the“Homeland Security Division” demonstrates Germany's strategic focus on adapting to modern security challenges. By integrating reservists and active personnel, the country aims to safeguard critical assets effectively.

This initiative not only strengthens Germany's internal security but also aligns with its commitment to NATO's collective defense strategy. It highlights Germany's proactive stance in addressing evolving threats to infrastructure and military installations.

