In Three Sectors, Russian Assaults And Shelling Destroy Some Ukrainian Positions - Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kupiansk, Kramatorsk and Toretsk sectors, some positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were destroyed as a result of Russian assaults and shelling attacks.

Ukraine's Khortytsia Group of Forces announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy conducted offensive operations in the direction of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Zahryzove and Zelenyi Hai, while in the Lyman sector they stormed Ukrainian positions in the areas of Pershotravneve, Hrekivka, Terny and Makiivka.“Some of our positions were destroyed as a result of the assault operations and shelling. Measures are being taken to prevent deterioration of the tactical situation,” noted the Khortytsia Group of Forces.

According to the report, Russia's main offensive efforts were concentrated in the Pokrovsk sector yesterday. Mostly without the use of armored vehicles, the enemy conducted offensive operations in the areas of Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Myrnohrad, Zvirove, Udachne, Kotlyne, Novooleksandrivka, Novoyelyzavetivka, Kurakhove and Yantarne. Fighting continues in Lysivka, Dachanske, Novovasylivka, Shevchenkove and Petropavlivka. The Ukrainian defense forces are resisting the Russian army's attempts to realize their numerical superiority and develop an offensive.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian assault groups attacked Ukrainian positions in Vovchansk and in the vicinity of Starytsia. These attacks were successfully repelled, resulting in significant enemy casualties and a subsequent retreat.

In the Siversk sector, Russian forces engaged in combat with Ukrainian troops in Bilohorivka, but were unsuccessful in their objectives.

In the Kramatorsk and Toretsk sectors, there were combat clashes in Chasiv Yar, near Stupochky, Bila Hora, Predtechyne and Toretsk. Some positions of the Defense Forces were destroyed as a result of enemy assault operations and shelling attacks. Measures are underway to detect and destroy Russian assault groups that have infiltrated Ukrainian combat formations.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defenders are repelling enemy attacks in the areas of Zelenivka, Velyka Novosilka and Vremivka. The Russian army deployed armored personnel carriers to move personnel to conduct offensive operations in the direction of Kostiantynopil. The defense forces managed to destroy one of the enemy armored personnel carriers along with its crew. The rest of the vehicles were damaged. The enemy continues to amass forces for further attacks.

As reported by Ukrinform, 213 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded along the frontlines on January 10.