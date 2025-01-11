Morocco: His Majesty The King Congratulates General Joseph Aoun On Election As Lebanese President

(MENAFN- APO Group)

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to His Excellency General Joseph Aoun on the occasion of his election as President of the Republic of Lebanon.

In this message, the King expresses His warm congratulations to General Aoun and His best wishes to the brotherly Lebanese people for greater progress and prosperity in an environment of security, unity and stability.

While congratulating the Lebanese President on the trust placed in him through this election, the Sovereign expresses the hope that this major national event would serve as a milestone in Lebanon's democratic journey and as a catalyst for fostering understanding and cohesion among all components of the Lebanese people, while safeguarding the country's sovereignty and national unity.

On this occasion, His Majesty the King expresses Morocco's solidarity and unwavering support for the Lebanese people, reiterating His firm commitment to work alongside General Aoun to strengthen the bonds of sincere brotherhood and constructive cooperation between the two nations, and to meet the aspirations of both peoples for greater progress and prosperity.

