Russian Drone Attack: Woman Killed, Four More People Injured In Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An enemy drone in the village of Prymorske, Zaporizhzhia region, killed a woman. Four other people were injured.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The occupiers attacked Prymorske throughout the night. In the morning, they hit a civilian car carrying five people. A 47-year-old woman sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene,” he wrote.

It is noted that four people were injured during the attack: two men aged 46 and 60 and two women aged 49 and 52. All of them are currently receiving medical care in a medical facility. One of the men is reported to be in a life-threatening condition. The medical team is providing comprehensive care and support.

As Ukrinform reported, a man and a woman were wounded in Russia's attack on Zaporizhzhia on Friday evening.