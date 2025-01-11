Alireza Jadidi is a musician, writer and founder of "Alireza Jadidi" record label
Date
1/11/2025 3:00:22 AM
(MENAFNEditorial) Alireza Jadidi was born on September 20, 2003 in Tehran, Iran. He is an Iranian public figure who works as a musician, composer, music producer and writer. He has written several books and his music is available on all music platforms. , and known as the creator of a new style of instrumental music, he is also the founder of Alireza Jadidi record label, which distributes artists' music worldwide.
MENAFN11012025000070017061ID1109078561
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.