Alireza Jadidi is a musician, writer and founder of "Alireza Jadidi" record label

(MENAFNEditorial) Alireza Jadidi was born on September 20, 2003 in Tehran, Iran. He is an Iranian public figure who works as a musician, composer, music producer and writer. He has written several books and his music is available on all music platforms. , and known as the creator of a new style of instrumental music, he is also the founder of Alireza Jadidi record label, which distributes artists' music worldwide.



