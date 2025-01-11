Tragic Toll: At Least 11 Confirmed Dead As Wildfires Ravage Los Angeles

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Jan 11 (IANS) At least 11 people have lost their lives, with fears that the death toll could climb as rescue efforts intensify following devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.

The fires, which erupted on Tuesday, have left communities reeling as they witness the extensive destruction caused by the raging blazes.

Firefighters continue to battle the flames amid challenging conditions, though the strong winds that fueled the infernos earlier in the week have now subsided. The disaster has already engulfed over 12,000 homes and structures across a densely populated 25-mile (40 km) area north of downtown Los Angeles.

For residents like Michael, an accountant in Altadena where the Eaton Fire erupted, the devastation has been life-altering. He was evacuated moments before his home was engulfed by flames.

"It's like living through Armageddon," he said, choking back tears. "We've lost everything."

Nearly 150,000 residents remain under evacuation orders as the fires have scorched approximately 56 square miles (145 square kilometres) of land. With the region experiencing more than eight months without rain, the scale of the damage has been immense. Fire crews are beginning to make progress in containing the blazes as conditions improve slightly.

In Malibu, officials reported the first fatality from the Palisades Fire on Thursday. The cause of death remains under investigation. Malibu Mayor Doug Stewart expressed profound sorrow, offering condolences to the victim's loved ones.

"This tragedy weighs heavily on our hearts," he said.

Currently, firefighters are battling four major wildfires: Palisades Fire, Eaton Fire, Sunset Fire in the Hollywood Hills and Hurst Fire in Sylmar.

While some progress has been made in controlling the Eaton Fire, strong winds reaching 100 km per hour have made containing the Palisades Fire particularly challenging. Officials hope calmer weather conditions will improve containment efforts, though the National Weather Service has warned of critical fire weather persisting through Friday night.