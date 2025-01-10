Delta Plane Evacuation At Atlanta Airport Leaves 4 Injured

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Four sustained injuries after a Delta Air Lines flight aborted takeoff and was evacuated at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday morning.

The flight, scheduled to from Atlanta to Minneapolis-St. Paul, experienced an engine issue shortly after 9 a.m., prompting the crew to initiate an emergency evacuation. Passengers on the 757-300 exited the aircraft using emergency slides and were escorted to a nearby concourse.

Airport officials confirmed on their social page that four of the 201 passengers on board suffered minor injuries during the evacuation. One passenger was transported to a local hospital for further treatment, while the remaining three were treated on-site.

Winter storm disrupts southern US, prompting state of emergencies

A powerful winter storm that dumped heavy snow and coated roads with ice has made its way across much of Texas and Oklahoma, moving eastward into southern US states on Friday. Governors declared states of emergency as the storm caused widespread disruptions, including school closures and dangerous road conditions.

Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport experienced flight cancellations and delays, with hundreds of flights grounded due to the storm. A ground stop was declared before 8 a.m., preventing any planes from landing or taking off.

The storm also led to hazardous road conditions, particularly in the northern parts of Arkansas and Tennessee, as well as travel disruptions throughout the region.

In Arkansas, some of the heaviest snowfall occurred, with parts of the northern half of the state receiving 6 to 9 inches (15 to 22 cm) of snow. Snow totals of up to a foot (31 cm) were reported in parts of the state, prompting school closures. In Tennessee, heavy snow continued to fall, with Memphis accumulating 6 inches (15 cm) from late Thursday into Friday morning.

Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders mobilized the National Guard to assist stranded motorists, while millions of children across southern states, from Texas to Georgia and as far east as South Carolina, faced school cancellations due to the storm's impact.

As the storm continues its eastward movement, authorities are urging residents to take necessary precautions and remain informed about weather updates. The storm's impact highlights the ongoing challenges posed by extreme winter weather in the southern US during the colder months.