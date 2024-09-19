Asharq Business With Bloomberg Expands Programming Amid Growing Demand For Economic News

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Asharq Business with Bloomberg, a leading source of business and economic news across the Arab world, has announced the launch of new and expanded in response to a surge in viewership during daytime hours.

As part of Asharq Network, the will now deliver enhanced coverage of the region's markets from 6:00 AM to 8:00 PM Saudi time every weekday, with a particular focus on Saudi Arabia, the region's largest economy.

Nabeel Alkhatib, General Manager of Asharq News, emphasized the network's commitment to providing unmatched value to its audience.

“This growth underscores the increasing demand for trustworthy economic news and in-depth analysis,” Alkhatib said, referencing the rise in viewership statistics.

The revamped programming is aimed at strengthening Asharq Business with Bloomberg's position as the go-to source for comprehensive market news and insights.

Among the exciting new shows being introduced is *The First Session*, hosted by Rima Najjar. The programme, airing from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Saudi time, will focus on the opening of Saudi markets while providing updates on Gulf and Egyptian markets. Najjar, an experienced media personality, is known for her high-profile interviews with leading business figures.

Another new addition is *Market Radar*, which will broadcast from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM Saudi time. The show, hosted by anchor Nour Amache, will provide market updates from Saudi Arabia, the Gulf, Egypt, Europe, commodities, and currencies. *Market Updates*, airing twice daily from 1:00 PM to 1:30 PM and 3:30 PM to 4:00 PM Saudi time, will feature Saudi and Gulf market summaries, oil sector insights, and updates on Egyptian and European markets.

Emad Al-Muqbil and Mohammed Adel will present the segments respectively.

Weekly programming will also see new content with the launch of *Asharq Businessweek*, hosted by Nadia Bsat. The show will air every Friday at 2:00 PM KSA time, with a Saturday rerun at 9:00 AM. Riad Hamade, Director of Business News at Asharq News, expressed his enthusiasm for the expanded lineup, noting that the changes reflect the channel's commitment to delivering data-driven insights that help viewers navigate complex economic landscapes. In addition to the new shows, Asharq Business with Bloomberg will introduce several new segments covering broader topics such as sports business, entertainment, real estate, and health.

Meanwhile, popular shows like *Markets of the East*, *Tech+*, *Taqa+*, and *Asia Report* will continue with added features and extended coverage. The network's digital and social media platforms will mirror the on-screen content, providing viewers with real-time updates, breaking news, and market alerts via social media posts, video formats, and website stories.

As Asharq Business with Bloomberg continues to grow, its focus remains on delivering relevant and reliable economic news to help audiences understand market dynamics and make informed decisions.