Woman Murdered, Burnt In Cowshed In Pahalgam Husband, Mother-In-Law Arrested

Srinagar- on Friday arrested the mother-in-law and the husband of a woman who was allegedly murdered and later burnt in a cowshed in Pahalgam area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district last year.



The woman, Shabnam Akhtar, had been killed by her husband, a labourer by profession, and her mother-in-law on October 4 last year, a police officer said, as per news agency GNS.



“The missing lady's husband namely Imran Khan, 35, of Halmulla Hapatnad Aishmuqam Pahalgam during questioning by Police accepted that he got his wife killed with the help of his mother on 04-10-2024 and burnt his body in his cowshed,” he said.

The Police team visited the scene of crime accompanied with Duty Magistrate Ashmuqam, FSL team and the accused person, the officer said.

“During investigation the investigating team recovered Hair, some bones and cell phone of the deceased women and sealed the same before duty Magistrate for further investigation of the case,” he said, adding,“a formal Case (FIR NO 01/2025) U/S 103(1) BNS,61(2) BNS stands registered against the accused person and his mother namely Noor Hassan wife off Mouz ud din Khan.”

Both the accused have been formally arrested in connection with case and send behind the bars, he said.



