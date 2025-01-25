Ambassador: Azerbaijan's Natural Gas Supplies To Bulgaria Reach 2 Billion Cubic Meters
Azerbaijan's natural gas supplies to Bulgaria have increased
significantly in 2024, reaching 2 billion cubic meters, as stated
by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Bulgaria, Huseyn Huseynov, in an
interview with NOVA TV, Azernews reports. The
increase in supply follows Bulgaria's energy crisis, with
Azerbaijan stepping up its deliveries to meet the country's growing
demand.
Huseynov explained that supplies initially rose from 1 billion
cubic meters to 1.2 billion, then to 1.5 billion, and finally to 2
billion cubic meters by the end of 2023, effectively covering a
significant portion of Bulgaria's natural gas needs.
The ambassador also highlighted Azerbaijan's pivotal role in the
European Union's gas supply, noting that the EU views Azerbaijan as
a reliable partner.“We have confirmed that we are a reliable
partner. In 2022, a 'Memorandum of Understanding on a Strategic
Partnership in the Field of Energy between the European Union,
represented by the European Commission, and the Republic of
Azerbaijan' was signed between Azerbaijan and the EU,” Huseynov
emphasized.“Previously, it was planned to supply 10 billion cubic
meters of gas to the European market annually through the Southern
Gas Corridor, but taking into account the events taking place in
Europe, we increased gas supplies and brought them to 13 billion
cubic meters at the end of last year. We are already selling gas to
12 European countries.”
According to the diplomat, Azerbaijan considers Bulgaria to be a
very important country for gas transit.
