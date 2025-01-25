عربي


Hikmet Mirzayev Inspects Turkish Military Units During Official Visit

1/25/2025 7:06:03 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Defense and Commander of the Land Forces, Colonel General Hikmet Mirzayev, visited key military units in Turkey as part of his official trip.

According to Azernews , citing the Turkish Ministry of National Defense, Mirzayev and his delegation inspected the 6th Corps and Joint Special Task Forces Command in Kilis Çıldıroba, as well as the Martyr Mehmet Border Post.

During the visit, the Commander of the Land Forces of the Turkish Armed Forces, army General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, provided a briefing on advanced weapons and systems developed under the framework of strengthened military cooperation and coordination between the land forces of Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Bayraktaroğlu also shared insights into operational field experiences, further solidifying the defense collaboration between the two nations.

