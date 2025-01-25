Hikmet Mirzayev Inspects Turkish Military Units During Official Visit
Date
1/25/2025 7:06:03 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Defense and Commander of the
Land Forces, Colonel General Hikmet Mirzayev, visited key military
units in Turkey as part of his official trip.
According to Azernews , citing the Turkish
Ministry of National Defense, Mirzayev and his delegation inspected
the 6th Corps and Joint Special Task Forces Command in Kilis
Çıldıroba, as well as the Martyr Mehmet Border Post.
During the visit, the Commander of the Land Forces of the
Turkish Armed Forces, army General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, provided a
briefing on advanced weapons and systems developed under the
framework of strengthened military cooperation and coordination
between the land forces of Turkey and Azerbaijan.
Bayraktaroğlu also shared insights into operational field
experiences, further solidifying the defense collaboration between
the two nations.
MENAFN25012025000195011045ID1109128418
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.