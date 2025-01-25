Munish Raizada Pays Visit To Ralegan Siddhi To Seek Blessing Of Anna Hazare Ahead Of Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) President and a candidate from the New Delhi Assembly Seat in the upcoming polls, Dr Munish Kumar Raizada, has visited Ralegan Siddhi, Maharashtra to meet Anna Hazare, a well-known social and an anti-corruption activist who led India Against movement in 2011.

Dr Raizada has its roots in the India Against Corruption movement. He had supported the movement since its initial days from both Chicago, USA where he has a 22-year-long career as a doctor (Neonatologist) and later in India.

In his meeting with Anna Hazare, Dr Raizada handed him a letter and discussed the political situation of Delhi and the ongoing Delhi Assembly elections.

In his letter to Anna Hazare, Dr Raizada stated that all three parties -- Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress -- have been distributing cash and liquor to the public to buy their votes and compromise democracy and fair election practices.

In the letter, Dr Raizada also lamented the fact as to how an anti-corruption movement led by Anna's guidance has been denigrated by one politician (Arvind Kejriwal) who has done heavy damage to the movement and continues to do so. He (Arvind Kejriwal) has destroyed the image of Anna Aandolan, he said.

Supporting the efforts of Dr Raizada in Delhi and responding to the letter, Anna Hazare issued a video sitting with Dr Raizada and cartoonist Sunil Lal opposing the use of money and liquor in elections.

In the video, Anna Hazare appealed to the people of Delhi to support honest politicians and vote for people of integrity.

Dr Munish Kumar Raizada has gained significant momentum in the New Delhi Assembly Constituency with his ground campaigning that started four months ago. He is meeting the people of his constituency via door-to-door campaigning, Nukkad Nataks and local meetings.