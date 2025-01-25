Drone Attack Damages Private Homes In Poltava Region
1/25/2025 7:06:09 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A drone attack in the Lubny district of Ukraine's Poltava region caused partial damage to five private homes.
The Poltava Regional Military Administration reported this on facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"Five private homes and a fence were partially damaged in the Lubny district after a Geran-2 UAV fell in an open area," the statement read.
No civilian or critical infrastructure was affected, and no injuries were reported.
A specialist from the State Emergency Service is currently on-site to assess the situation.
Photo credit: Poltava Regional Military Administration
