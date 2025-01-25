Ukrainian male ‘buys kids’ to escape country

(MENAFN) A Ukrainian man was caught attempting to evade military service by falsely claiming he had three children in Germany. According to the Ukrainian Border Guard Service, the suspect provided fraudulent paperwork, stating he had two-year-old twins and a seven-month-old infant. Suspicion arose when the documents were presented, and after questioning, the man admitted to paying €6,000 ($6,250) for the fake papers. The individual was handed over to the police.



Since the conflict with Russia intensified in early 2022, Ukraine has banned fighting-age men from leaving the country, with some exceptions, such as fathers of three or more children. With rising casualties among frontline troops, the government has been struggling to meet conscription targets, leading some men to seek illegal ways to avoid service, like purchasing fake exemptions.



