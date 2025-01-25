Ram Gopal Varma Trashes All Speculative Reports On Cast Of Syndicate

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 25 (IANS) Director Ram Gopal Varma on Saturday trashed all reports speculating on the cast of his upcoming Syndicate, saying they were all completely false.

Taking to his X timeline, Ram Gopal Varma wrote,“There are all kinds of speculations going around the casting of Syndicate film which are all completely FALSE. Will share the details when ready.”

The rumour mills started working overtime soon after director Ram Gopal Varma announced his film 'Syndicate'.

Social was abuzz with all kinds of wild rumours that suggested that actors Venkatesh, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi had all been approached to be a part of the film.

However, now, Ram Gopal Varma has trashed all such rumours.

It may be recalled that director Ram Gopal Varma announced Syndicate soon after he penned a note of confession to himself in which he expressed regret for having failed to set his film 'Sathya' as the benchmark for all his films.

The ace director, in his confession, claimed that every film that he made henceforth would be made with a reverence towards why he wanted to become a director in the first place. It was after this that he announced his next film called Syndicate.

While announcing Syndicate, Ram Gopal Varma had said that he had taken a vow to wash away all his cinema sins that he had committed over the past few years, with this just one single film.

Syndicate, the director disclosed would be about a terrifying organisation which threatened the very existence of India.

“Syndicate is a futuristic story not set in the far away future , but what can happen even tomorrow or next week... It will be a very scary film not due to any super natural elements , but because it will scarily expose, what horrors human beings can do. The film will deeply dwell into the cyclical nature of crime and terror proving that while we have our victories the dark truth is that crime and terror never die. They keep coming back in more deadlier forms,” he had said.