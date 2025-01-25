Google sells AI tools to IDF following Hamas assault

(MENAFN) collaborated with the Israeli military shortly after the October 2023 Hamas attack, providing artificial intelligence services, according to documents obtained by the Washington Post. The tech giant’s employees were involved in facilitating the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) access to AI tools, even as Google publicly distanced itself from Israel's military operations.



Internal documents reveal that Google employees escalated the IDF's requests for AI technology, and one employee warned that if Google didn’t assist, the IDF might turn to for cloud services. By November 2023, further requests for AI tools from the IDF were made.



This collaboration follows the controversial Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion deal with the Israeli government, under which Google and Amazon provide cloud services. Activists and employees have raised concerns about the use of these technologies in military operations, particularly fearing that they may contribute to harm in Gaza.



The Israeli military has been enhancing its AI capabilities for years, focusing on surveillance and targeting potential threats. While the documents don’t explicitly show how the AI was used in military operations, it’s noted that Google continued its support during a period of intense airstrikes on Gaza.



MENAFN25012025000045015687ID1109128344