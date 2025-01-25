Journalists Reject Controversial PECA Amendment Bill, Demand Immediate Withdrawal

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Journalist organizations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, like their counterparts across Pakistan, have rejected the government's Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Amendment Bill 2025, calling for its immediate withdrawal. Members of the Peshawar Press Club and Khyber Union of Journalists (KhUJ) staged a walkout from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly session in protest.

The federal recently tabled the PECA Amendment Bill in the National Assembly, where it was passed by a majority vote. According to the bill, individuals spreading "fake news" can face up to three years in prison, a fine of PKR 2 million, or both.

Protest at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly

The assembly session was attended by key journalist figures, including Peshawar Press Club President M. Riaz, KhUJ President Kashifuddin Syed, KhUJ General Secretary Irshad Mehdani, and Press Gallery President Gulzar Khan, along with a large number of journalists. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member and former provincial assembly speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, as well as provincial minister Dr. Amjad, joined the protest to show solidarity.

Journalists Criticize the Bill

M. Riaz and Kashifuddin Syed criticized the federal government, stating that such restrictive measures are an attempt to stifle press freedom. They called for the bill's withdrawal and demanded consultation with journalists before introducing such legislation:

The journalists expressed concern over the bill's vague definition of "fake news," noting that its three-year prison term is excessively harsh. They acknowledged the global issue of fake news but emphasized that the bill disproportionately targets the press while political entities using social media remain unregulated.

PECA Amendments: What's New?

Under the amended bill, a Social Media Protection and Regulatory Authority will be established, headquartered in Islamabad with provincial offices. The authority will consist of nine members, including officials from the Ministry of Interior, PTA, and PEMRA, alongside representatives from journalism, software engineering, law, social media, and IT sectors.

The authority will have the power to regulate social media platforms, impose penalties, and direct the removal of unlawful content. Violations, including anti-Islamic material, threats to national security, fake news, and defamatory content against state institutions, judiciary, and armed forces, will result in penalties of up to three years imprisonment and fines.

United Journalistic Front

The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), and other media bodies have unanimously rejected the bill. In a joint statement, they accused the government of breaking its promise of consultation and announced plans for protests and legal action.

The Joint Action Committee stated:

They warned of nationwide protests and a comprehensive action plan if the government proceeds without addressing their concerns.

The National Assembly's approval of the controversial bill has already sparked widespread dissent among journalists and civil society.