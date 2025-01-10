Trump Sentenced, But Not Punished, In Hush Money Case

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- New York state court handed down an unconditional discharge for President-elect Donald in the so-called hush money case on Friday ten days ahead of his inauguration.

The lenient and unprecedented sentence, that entails no imprisonment, fine or probation supervision, means that Trump will take the oath of office on January 20 as a felon.

While reading the sentence Justice Juan Merchan told the president-elect that it was the office of the presidency - and not the occupant, that was afforded extraordinary protections requiring him to impose a sentence without any punishment.

Hailing the sentence, the President-elect said, "The Radical Democrats have lost another pathetic, unAmerican Witch Hunt."

"After spending tens of millions of dollars, wasting over 6 years of obsessive work that should have been spent on protecting New Yorkers from violent, rampant crime that is destroying the City and State, coordinating with the Biden/Harris Department of Injustice in lawless Weaponization, and bringing completely baseless, illegal, and fake charges against your 45th and 47th President, ME, I was given an UNCONDITIONAL DISCHARGE," he wrote in post on his Truth Social.

In May Trump was convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records. (end)

