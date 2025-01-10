Equals 5 Received Prestigious Silver Award In The HCP Education Category At The 2024 PM360 Trailblazer Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Recognition highlights Equals 5's advanced healthcare marketing solutions and leadership in HCP education.

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equals 5, a leading All-in-One Healthcare Marketing Platform, has received the Silver Award in the HCP Education category at the 2024 PM360 Trailblazer Awards. This honor was awarded for the HCP Awareness Campaign about APDS (Activated PI3K Delta Syndrome), an ultra-rare disease.

Recognizing the urgent need to engage with HCPs on this rare, frequently misdiagnosed condition, Pharming Group N.V. partnered with Equals 5 to launch a comprehensive campaign aimed at transforming HCPs' understanding of APDS. The campaign was synchronized with Pharming's preparation to launch the first FDA-approved treatment for APDS, targeting PI3Kδ, the root cause of the disease.

In collaboration with Rare Medical Network, Equals 5 executed a multifaceted media strategy to enhance awareness and diagnostic accuracy among

HCPs. The strategy included branded and unbranded tactics, creating a unified narrative that was carried across multiple channels - targeted social media campaigns, chatbot-driven educational tools, email broadcasts, and high-impact ad placements within the Rare Medical Network. Disease-specific content was segmented by specialty, ensuring that the right information reached the right HCP audiences.

The campaign achieved a solid increase in APDS awareness among HCPs, as evidenced by a significant rise in genetic test orders and an increase in overall APDS knowledge by 74%. These results demonstrate how tailored digital and content strategies, combined with precise NPI-level targeting and reporting, can make a real impact in educating HCPs about highly specialized areas like rare diseases, directly impacting patient lives by fostering early and accurate diagnosis and treatment.

"We're honored to be recognized by PM360 for our work in

HCP education," said Ron Scalici, Co-Founder at Equals 5. "This award speaks to the dedication of our team and our commitment to delivering innovative marketing solutions that make a real difference. Equals 5 is transforming how healthcare companies engage with HCPs, and we're proud to lead the way with solutions that deliver measurable outcomes."

This campaign didn't just meet expectations - it set a new benchmark for what's possible in specialized healthcare marketing. It serves as proof that with the right strategy, exceptional results can be achieved, making a difference for both

HCPs and patients alike.

Setting a New Standard for Healthcare Marketing

As the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries evolve, Equals 5 stays at the forefront, offering clients a strategic advantage with its comprehensive approach to

multichannel HCP campaigns. Through thoroughly tailored engagement strategies, unmatched NPI-level targeting, and physician-level data reporting, Equals 5 empowers brands to connect with HCPs more effectively than ever before and deliver outstanding results.

Equals 5's Key Differentiators:



Comprehensive Channel Reach:

With access to over 20 channels, Equals 5 ensures your message reaches HCPs where they are most active and receptive to your promotional content.



Effective Engagement:

With 100% NPI-level targeting, Equals 5 ensures every interaction is relevant, targeting only HCPs on your target lists with thoroughly tailored messages.

Unmatched Measurement:

Equals 5 is the only company in the market able to provide physician-level data (PLD) on impressions, clicks, and website engagements from social media campaigns. What's more, Equals 5 tracks and gathers Engagement Scoring data for your HCP marketing campaigns! This offers unmatched insights into performance and engagement, enabling precise audience segmentation for the next best actions.

All this makes Equals 5 the go-to solution for pharma companies seeking maximum ROI from their campaigns.

For more information about Equals 5 and its award-winning healthcare marketing solutions, visit or contact Ron Scalici at [email protected] .

About Equals 5

Equals 5 is a pioneering provider of marketing and media buying solutions for the Pharma and Life Sciences industries. The Equals 5 All-in-One Healthcare Marketing Platform enables to easily set up and launch HCP marketing campaigns on 20+ channels in one place while using a unique 100% NPI-level targeting technology to precisely reach the HCPs on your target lists and gather NPI-level reporting data on all engagements.

