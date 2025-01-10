Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Inks Contracts With South Dakota Sheriffs, Boosting Public Safety Through Superior Electronic Monitoring

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



A growing number of law enforcement agencies worldwide are launching electronic monitoring (“EM”) efforts, strengthening public safety by tracking supervised criminals and suspects when they are free from jail or prison custody

EM tracking provides law agencies with significant cost savings compared with incarceration in a facility and provides offenders with rehabilitative opportunities that have the potential to reduce repeat offenses

EM developer SuperCom is particularly focused on preventing repeat offenses in domestic violence cases, making it possible for law officers and potential victims to be immediately notified if a supervised individual gets too close to the victim SuperCom recently announced seven new contracts in South Dakota, an expansion of its products and services in the United States

South Dakota ranks No. 1 in the nation for statewide public safety efforts and related infrastructure, according to a review published last fall by health and safety experts at CPR educators ProTrainings ( ).

The study's findings were based on the analysis of factors that include access to quality emergency health care, commute times, quality of internet coverage, and road structural soundness. The recent decision by several of the state's sheriff's agencies to sign electronic monitoring (“EM”) contracts for tracking...

