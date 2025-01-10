Biomednewsbreaks - Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: CLDI) Announces Public Offering Of Common Stock And Warrants

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE American: CLDI) , a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advanced immunotherapies, announced plans to offer shares of its common stock and/or pre-funded warrants in a public offering. Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent. The offering's size and terms depend on conditions and are yet to be finalized. Proceeds will support working capital and general corporate purposes. The securities will be offered under an effective shelf registration statement filed with the SEC, and interested parties can access the preliminary prospectus and accompanying documents via the SEC website or through Ladenburg Thalmann's Prospectus Department.

About Calidi Biotherapeutics

Calidi Biotherapeutics specializes in proprietary technology that empowers the immune system to combat cancer. The company's novel stem cell-based platforms utilize potent allogeneic stem cells capable of carrying payloads of oncolytic viruses for use in multiple oncology indications, including high-grade gliomas and solid tumors. Calidi's clinical stage off-the-shelf, universal cell-based delivery platforms are designed to protect, amplify, and potentiate oncolytic viruses leading to enhanced efficacy and improved patient safety. Calidi's preclinical off-the-shelf enveloped virotherapies are designed to target disseminated solid tumors. This dual approach can potentially treat, or even prevent, metastatic disease. Calidi Biotherapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

