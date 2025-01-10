Amir Congratulates Oman's Sultan
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of the Sultanate of Oman on the anniversary of assuming the reins of power.
His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of the Sultanate of Oman on the anniversary of assuming the reins of power.
HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani also sent a cable of congratulations to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq on the anniversary of assuming power.
