Melania Trump Stuns At Jimmy Carter's Funeral In Bold Valentino Dress - But That Collar Was Turning Heads

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Melania Trump, the incoming first lady, joined her husband, President-elect Donald Trump, at the funeral of former US President Jimmy Carter on Thursday (January 9), marking a somber moment for the world as the 39th president was laid to rest at the age of 100. The funeral service, held at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., was attended by numerous prominent figures, including all five living US presidents and various dignitaries from across the political spectrum.

Melania Trump's attire draws attention

Melania 's choice of attire at the funeral turned heads, with her black Valentino trench coat dress garnering much attention. The coat dress, from the Fall 2019 collection, featured a belted waist and a dramatic white collar with a unique design: a couple kissing surrounded by flowers and butterflies.

The stark contrast of the bold collar against the somber black dress drew mixed reactions from commentators, with some drawing comparisons to a nun or pilgrim look. Others speculated that the design could be a nod to the famous 1979 kiss between President Carter and Soviet General Secretary Leonid Brezhnev following the signing of the SALT II Treaty, which aimed to limit nuclear weapons between the two superpowers.

Melania , at 54, embraced a subdued yet elegant appearance for the occasion, standing by her husband as they both paid their respects to the late president. Donald Trump, wearing a simple black suit and blue tie, was spotted conversing with former President Barack Obama before the service.

Political dignitaries in attendance

In addition to the Trump family, several former and current political leaders were present to bid farewell to Carter. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, wearing a black suit adorned with a bald eagle brooch featuring the US flag, was seen with her husband, former President Bill Clinton.





Prior to the funeral, Hillary Clinton shared a heartfelt tribute to Carter on Instagram, quoting his impactful words: "My faith demands - this is not optional - my faith demands that I do whatever I can, wherever I can, for as long as I can with whatever I have to try to make a difference."

All five living presidents - Joe Biden, Donald Trump , Barack Obama , George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton - attended the funeral, paying their respects to the former president who had shaped US politics during his time in office from 1977 to 1981. Current and former vice presidents, including Kamala Harris, JD Vance, Al Gore, and Mike Pence, were also in attendance, demonstrating the broad political respect for Carter's legacy.

Remembering President Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter , who was born in Georgia and made his mark as a peanut farmer before ascending to the presidency, was known for his advocacy of international peace, environmental conservation, and human rights. During his presidency, Carter signed the Panama Canal Treaties, created the Department of Education, and expanded social services in the US. After leaving office, Carter continued his work for global peace, earning the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his humanitarian efforts.

At the funeral, President Joe Biden delivered the eulogy, praising Carter 's character and contributions to both the nation and the world. Biden described Carter as someone who embodied strength through character rather than title or power. He emphasized that Carter's legacy would forever be marked by his deep belief in human dignity and respect for all people.