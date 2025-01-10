Mike Tyson Smokes $40,000 Worth Of Weed A Month

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson revealed he spends $40,000 (£33,000) a month on weed.

Tyson was in conversation with his co-host and former player Eben Britton on his Hotboxin' podcast in 2019, saying he smokes around $40,000 of cannabis a month at his ranch in Southern California.

This works at around 120 tonnes of weed per year.

Iron Mike then posses the question 'is that crazy?', in which guest for the show, Jim Jones, couldn't believe what he was hearing.

Fans have reacted to Tyson's confession on with a variety of different opinions.

“As he should. Along with the shrooms,” one comment read.

A second added:“My neighbour smokes weed worth 40 dollars and still gets high af lol.”

Meanwhile, a third questions the validity of Tyson's claims:“This is 10,000% not true lmao.”

Tyson's drug use though will not come as a surprise to fans.

The former boxer has his own cannabis business in Southern California known as Tyson Ranch, which he started in 2015.

Tyson is legally growing his own cannabis from a $44 million (£35 million) mansion in Desert Hot Springs.

The weed resort is actually owned by an LA based luxury real estate developer, who Tyson teamed up with to make his 'dream' happen.

