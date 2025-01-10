The Fastest Ever Ice-Cream Van By A British Man Breaks The Guinness Record

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

A British mechanic set the world Guinness record after designing the fastest electronic ice-cream van with a zooming speed of 118.964 km/h (73.921 mph).

Edd China began working on a Mercedes Sprinter in 2018 which originally ran on a diesel engine and after two years he managed to complete his project coming up with a modified electronic ice-cream van that broke the world's record in March 2020.

Reports indicate that this car can serve 90 cone of ice-cream in Brighton during the morning and can still reach London city by noon.

Edd tested the vehicle speed limit at Elvington Airfield in North Yorkshire, England achieving a limit that would have cost him a ticket if he was on a motorway.

Edd's passion for the clean environment and the ban on Ice-cream vehicles in some London areas persuaded him for creating special engine conversion kit for ice cream vans.

Edd had previously set 7 Guinness World Records which includes his travel on a fastest moving office. He also plans to create the fastest motorized shopping cart for another record breaking 70.4 mph.

