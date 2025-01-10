Bristol Myers Squibb Named To Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America For Second Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- 3BL) PRINCETON, N.J., January 10, 2025 /3BL/ - Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that it has been named in the prestigious Sustainability (DJSI) for the second consecutive year. This recognition further validates the company's impactful progress towards and prioritization of its environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and aspirations.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, including the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World), were launched in 1999 as the pioneering series of global sustainability benchmarks available in the market. The index family is comprised of global, regional and country benchmarks. DJSI North America includes the top 20 percent of the largest 600 companies in North America based on sustainability criteria.

As a leading biopharmaceutical company, Bristol Myers Squibb recognizes that its responsibility extends well beyond the discovery, development, and delivery of innovative medicines. BMS' ESG strategy focuses on advancing patient health and fostering a high-performing, inclusive workforce, while expanding the boundaries of science and reducing environmental impact. They remain steadfast in their ongoing commitment to advancing health equity around the world, and the recent acknowledgement by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices is a testament to the impact of the evolved Bristol Myers Squibb ESG strategy.

Learn more about BMS' ESG strategy and progress in its 2023 ESG Report .

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS or follow us on LinkedIn , X , YouTube , Facebook and Instagram .