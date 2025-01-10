Mod Box Achieves State Fire Marshal Licensing In Mississippi, Setting A New Standard For Affordable Dwelling Units

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TUPELO, MS, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mod Box, a leader in creating affordable, high-quality dwelling units (ADUs) commonly known as tiny homes, has officially been licensed by the State Fire Marshal of Mississippi. This milestone marks a significant achievement, certifying that Mod Box meets and exceeds the state's rigorous fire safety standards for ADUs.This certification is a major leap forward for Mod Box and its customers. Being licensed by the State Fire Marshal doesn't just affirm the safety and quality of Mod Box ADU 's; it also opens new doors for buyers when it comes to financing and securing reliable insurance. For Mississippi residents and beyond, this means greater accessibility to affordable, safe, and secure housing solutions.“Not all ADUs or tiny homes on the market achieve this level of certification,” said Dwight Griffin, of Mod Box.“This license from the State Fire Marshal of Mississippi validates our commitment to safety and quality, setting us apart from others in the industry. For our customers, it offers peace of mind and greater financial flexibility when choosing a Mod Box ADU as their next step toward sustainable, affordable living.”ADU's are in high demand as we move into 2025, and Mod Box is proud to lead the charge in the movement.Mod Box's achievement of state fire licensing highlights their dedication to not only designing innovative, attractive ADU's but also maintaining the highest standards of safety and reliability for their customers. With this certification, they stand out as a leader in the Mississippi ADU market, offering a tangible solution for those seeking affordable housing options in 2025 and beyond.About Mod BoxMod Box specializes in designing and building Affordable Dwelling Units (ADUs), otherwise known as tiny homes. Focused on affordability, quality, and safety, Mod Box strives to make ADU's accessible to more people by offering innovative and affordable solutions.

