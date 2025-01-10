Innovative Sweet Sorghum Food-Water-Energy Nexus Project Launches In Burundi

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jitmat (U) Ltd, Facet Power , Inc., and Jeni Eco Company, Ltd. have announced the formation of a a joint venture poised to transform Burundi's agricultural, energy, and climate tech sectors into engines of inclusive, climate-integrated economic development.

This transformative initiative establishes a market-driven, climate-smart, and inclusive ecosystem that integrates agribusiness, energy, and climate solutions. By processing sweet sorghum into sugar, bioethanol, animal feed, biochar, electricity, and carbon removals, it addresses critical global challenges, including energy access, food security, and climate adaptation. Positioned to drive sustainable development and climate-resilient economic growth, the project aims to catalyze progress in Burundi and across East Africa.

Key Highlights

Sustainable Development: Sweet sorghum cultivated in a nucleus and small holder radius model will replenish Burundi's soils, support farmer livelihoods, and be used to produce sugar, bioethanol, animal feed, biochar, and carbon - negative renewable electricity.

Private Investment: This pioneering initiative fosters private sector investment in the food, water, and energy sectors to create a climate-resilient, inclusive, and sustainable agribusiness ecosystem, driving development through climate-smart value chains.

Landmark Public-Private Partnership: This project, located in the Nyamuswaga Valley, Muyinga Province, stems from a Public-Private Partnership between Jitmat (U) Limited and the Government of Burundi, facilitated by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment. Aligned with Burundi's Vision 2040-2060, it promotes agricultural productivity, smallholder livelihoods, and climate adaptation, positioning sweet sorghum as a cornerstone for sustainable food, fuel, and climate-integrated industrial development.

Economic, Environmental, and Community Impact: The project will produce bioethanol as a cleaner fuel alternative and biochar to restore soil fertility and permanently remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, reducing reliance on fossil fuels, enhancing energy independence, and combating land degradation and climate. More than 3 million Burundian households are expected to benefit from job creation, greater food security, and technical capacity development in regenerative agriculture.

International Collaboration: The joint venture unites three industry leaders, each contributing unique expertise:

.Jitmat (U) Limited: A pioneer in agricultural innovation and sustainable development, empowering rural communities in Burundi.

.Jeni Eco Company: Based in Gitega, Burundi, Jeni Eco specializes in waste management and circular economy solutions, creating jobs for women and youth.

.Facet Power, Inc.: A global leader in climate and energy solutions leveraging the power of biomass waste, industrial - scale biochar & bioenergy systems, and nature's synergies to drive rapid decarbonization, scale carbon removal, and transform complex climate challenges into high-impact opportunities for communities, investors, and the planet.

A Model for Global Sustainability: The Facet Power Jeni Eco JitMat project represents a bold step toward addressing some of the world's most urgent challenges. By creating a regenerative, climate-smart circular economy, the initiative serves as a model for sustainable development, economic growth, and climate resilience in East Africa and beyond.

This partnership showcases the power of collaboration between public, private, community stakeholders, and nature, laying the foundation for a greener, more equitable future. This joint venture is set to catalyze growth of a 21st century circular bioeconomy in Burundi and across East Africa, positioning Burundi as a regional leader in climate-smart agribusiness, addressing global challenges with local solutions.

