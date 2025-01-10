Hyundai And Genesis Issue Southern California Wildfire Relief Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Hyundai and Genesis Donate $200,000 for Southern California Relief Efforts

In response to the devastating wildfires affecting Southern California, Hyundai and Genesis Motor America have launched a comprehensive wildfire relief program to provide immediate humanitarian aid and assistance to those impacted. This initiative includes targeted support for current Hyundai and Genesis owners, prospective customers, and community relief efforts.

"Hyundai and Genesis are deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the wildfires across Los Angeles and everyone impacted," said Randy Parker, CEO of Hyundai and Genesis Motor North America. "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the heroic first responders and fire departments working tirelessly to protect residents, their homes and loved ones. Southern California is more than just our home-it's the heart of our North American operations, including our headquarters, design studios, and many Group partners. During this challenging time, our top priority is the safety and well-being of our team members, retailers, and community partners in the affected areas."

As part of its commitment, Hyundai and Genesis Motor America are donating $100,000 to the American Red Cross and $100,000 to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation for immediate disaster relief and recovery efforts supporting evacuees and first responders.

This donation underscores Hyundai's long-standing Assurance program, which is dedicated to safeguarding the safety, health, and well-being of its customers, employees, dealers, and the communities it serves.

Hyundai Capital America, which includes Hyundai Motor Finance and Genesis Finance, will also offer financial hardship support to eligible customers, providing payment relief solutions for those directly affected by the fires.

Through this multifaceted relief effort, Hyundai aims to support recovery and provide meaningful assistance to those in need.

Southern California Wildfire Relief Buyer and Owner Assurance



$1,000 toward the purchase of a new 2025 Hyundai*

$2,000 toward the purchase of a new 2025 Genesis**

Hyundai Motor Finance and Genesis Finance will provide financial hardship support options for affected customers living and working in designated evacuated areas. If you are affected, please contact:

HMF: (800) 523-4030 or GF: (844) 363-7477 Extended availability of towing/roadside assistance***

*The $1,000 SoCal Wildfire Relief Buyer and Owner Assurance must be applied towards the purchase or lease of a new 2025 model year Hyundai vehicle from a participating Hyundai dealer. Customer must be the current registered owner or lessee of a vehicle that sustained damage as a result of the Southern California Fires that began January 7, 2025, and must provide a letter from their insurance company clearly identifying the vehicle make and model, the amount of damage the vehicle incurred and proof that the damage was a result of a Southern California wildfire. The new Hyundai vehicle must be purchased or leased between 1/7/2025 and 3/1/25. $1,000 SoCal Wildfire Relief Buyer and Owner Assurance must be applied to the amount due at signing. Limit of one per damaged vehicle and applied once to new vehicle purchase or lease. Customer must take delivery of new vehicle from dealer stock by March 31, 2025. See your participating Hyundai dealer for full details. Offer ends 3/31/25.

**The $2,000 SoCal Wildfire Relief Buyer and Owner Assurance must be applied towards the purchase or lease of a new 2025 model year Genesis vehicle from a participating Genesis retailer. Customer must be the current registered owner or lessee of a vehicle that sustained damage as a result of the Southern California Fires that began January 7, 2025, and must provide a letter from their insurance company clearly identifying the vehicle make and model, the amount of damage the vehicle incurred and proof that the damage was a result of a Southern California wildfire. The new Genesis vehicle must be purchased or leased between 1/7/2025 and 3/1/25. $2,000 SoCal Wildfire Relief Buyer and Owner Assurance must be applied to the amount due at signing. Limit of one per damaged vehicle and applied once to new vehicle purchase or lease. Customer must take delivery of new vehicle from retailer stock by March 31, 2025. See your participating Genesis retailer for full details. Offer ends 3/31/25.

***Hyundai Roadside Assistance services are provided through the American Automobile Association, Inc., Heathrow, FL, and its affiliated motor clubs, which are independent contractors of Hyundai Motor America. Hyundai Motor America makes no guarantee or warranty regarding the services provided by the American Automobile Association, Inc. and its clubs, and is not liable for the actions of their employees or subcontractors. The Hyundai Roadside Assistance program does not include reimbursement for any costs/charges for repairs, parts, labor, property loss, or any other expenses incurred as a result of accident/collision, vehicle abuse, racing, vandalism, or other items not covered by the Hyundai New Vehicle Limited Warranty. Also excluded are services for snow tires, repairs to studs, mounting or demounting of snow chains, any fines, fees, or taxes associated with impound towing as a result of any actual or alleged violation of any law or regulation. Hyundai Motor America reserves the right to limit services or reimbursement to any owner or driver when, in Hyundai Motor America's judgment, the claims are excessive in nature, frequency or type of occurrence. See for full Hyundai Roadside Assistance program details.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a published economic impact report . For more information, visit .

