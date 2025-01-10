South Africa Orthopaedic Braces And Supports Market Report 2023-2024 & 2027

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa Orthopaedic Braces and Supports Report and Forecast 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The South Africa orthopaedic braces and supports market has demonstrated significant growth, valued at approximately USD 15.4 million in 2023. Projections indicate continued expansion with an expected CAGR of 5.30%, culminating in an estimated market value of USD 24.5 million by 2027. The market owes its growth to the increasing prevalence of age-related musculoskeletal conditions, technological advancements in braces and supports, as well as heightened awareness and education on the benefits and usage of these orthopaedic aids.

Key Market Drivers and Challenges

An ageing population and rising sports-related injuries are primary contributors to market growth, as the need for orthopaedic support escalates. Advancements in brace and support technologies are further fuelling this demand. However, challenges such as high costs, limited reimbursement policies, and lack of awareness-particularly in rural areas-pose significant hurdles to market penetration. Additionally, supply chain disruptions continue to threaten market stability.

Future Opportunities and Market Trends

Opportunities for market expansion exist through increasing accessibility and affordability, particularly in remote regions. Continuous innovation in orthopaedic products and the rise of telemedicine and e-commerce platforms are expected to offer novel opportunities. Market trends indicate a growing demand for custom-fitted braces, the integration of smart technologies, and an emphasis on lightweight materials. Preventive braces are also gaining traction due to heightened awareness of injury prevention.

Market Segmentation Highlights

The market is categorized by product types, including lower and upper extremity braces and spinal supports, as well as by types such as soft and elastic, hinged, and hard and rigid braces. Applications encompass ligament injuries, preventive care, post-operative rehabilitation, osteoarthritis, among others. By end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and surgical centers, orthopedic clinics, trauma centers, and more. Each segment presents a different growth driver, shaping the market's trajectory.

Competitive Landscape and Stakeholder Benefits

The South Africa orthopaedic braces and supports market features a competitive landscape with prominent players engaging in strategic activities such as mergers, acquisitions, and product innovation. This landscape aligns with the market trend of collaborations and partnerships aimed at improving product offerings and expanding market reach. Stakeholders stand to benefit from comprehensive analysis and insights provided on the developing market dynamics and emerging growth opportunities.

As the market for orthopaedic braces and supports in South Africa continues to evolve, these insights offer a glimpse into a highly dynamic sector that holds substantial promise for improving healthcare outcomes and support for individuals affected by musculoskeletal issues.

Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $16.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $24.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered South Africa



Companies Featured



Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

DJO, LLC

Össur hf

Du Toit Orthopaedics Inc Essity Aktiebolag

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

South African Orthopaedic Braces and Supports Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900