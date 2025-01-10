Cache Of Arms And Ammunition Recovered During Search Op In North Kashmir's Kupwara
Date
1/10/2025 10:13:09 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from a forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said on Friday.
Security forces launched a search operation in Tee Pee forest in the Kralpora area of the north Kashmir district, based on a specific input, the officials said.
They said that during the extensive search operation over three days, a cache of arms and ammunition was recovered, which included a pistol, a pistol magazine, eight rounds, five grenades, and 270 rounds of AK-47.
