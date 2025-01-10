Women Inspiring Network To Lead Transformative Dialogues At Its Inaugural WIN Lounge During Davos 2025 In Switzerland

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) January 2025 – Women Inspiring (WIN), a global non-profit initiative dedicated to paying it forward, is thrilled to announce the debut of its inaugural Women Inspiring Network-WIN Lounge event in Davos from January 20 to 24.



Building on the success of WIN\'s impactful presence at Davos in 2024 and guided by its 2025 theme-Audacious Action- the WIN Lounge will transform into a gathering point for global women leaders, innovators, and influential minds at the most magical mountain against the backdrop of dreamy, snow-kissed environs of Hotel Schatzalp on January 23, 2025, to host engaging panel discussions. These power-packed discussions will unfold under two overarching themes: Meet the Disruptors: Equal. Extraordinary. Future-Forward and Generational Levers of Health and Wealth on AI, Innovation, Sustainability, Climate, Health, Gender Lens Investing and Women Leadership.



WIN will collaborate on vital gender-based discussions in conjunction with the Government of India, and US-based organizations. WIN will also host a panel discussion for the We Lead Lounge for the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Invest India during The World Economic Forum Week in Davos 2025.



Ms Stuti Jalan, Founder of Women Inspiring Network, remarked on the significance of the upcoming event, stating, \"We\'re thrilled about WIN Lounge-a vibrant platform for bold ideas and impactful conversations. I\'d like to acknowledge our sponsors-Tower Capital, World Gold Council, Dasra, and Encubay, and express gratitude for the support from the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women and Frontier Markets. This year\'s Forum centered on Collaboration for the Intelligent Age resonates deeply with WIN\'s mission to create shared impact through Audacious Action. I\'m also excited to see more Indian women in the spotlight claim their place and showcase their achievements.\"



Enriching our discussions will be an extraordinary lineup of innovators, change-makers, and industry leaders, including:



Keynote speaker, Cherie Blair, CBE, KC, Founder, Cherie Blair Foundation for Women

Keynote speaker, Smriti Irani, Founder & Chairperson, Alliance for Global Good, Gender Equity and Equality

Bhumi Pednekar, Actor and Founder, Bhumi Foundation

Shobana Kamineni, Promoter Director of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited and Executive Chairperson of Apollo Health Co Ltd

Nivruti Rai, MD and CEO, Invest India

Sanskriti Thakur, Chairwoman, Tower Capital Group

Claire Lincoln, Global Head of Institutional Investor Relationships, World Gold Council

Daniella Foster, Senior Vice President & Global Head, Public Affairs, Market Access & Sustainability, Bayer Consumer Health

Dhivya O\'Connor, CEO, Cherie Blair Foundation for Women

Shailja Mehta, Director, Dasra

Parnasha Banerjee, Director, Dasra

Ajaita Shah, Founder & CEO, Frontier Markets

Vaishali Nigam Sinha, Co-Founder, ReNew

Inna Braverman, Co-founder and CEO, Eco Wave Power

Archana Jahagirdar, Founder & MD, Rukam Capital

Margery Kraus, Founder and Executive Chairman, APCO

Shallu Jindal, Chairperson, Jindal Foundation & Chancellor, OP Jindal University

Isabelle Grosmaitre, Founder, CEO, Goodness & Co.

Kanika Tekriwal, Founder & CEO, JetSetGo

Suman Mishra, Managing Director & CEO – Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited



About Women Inspiring Network (WIN)



Women Inspiring Network is a not-for-profit initiative born during the pandemic for women leaders to connect, collaborate, and celebrate each other\'s success. Over the past five years, WIN has flourished into a dynamic global community, hosting 150+ impactful panel discussions and achieving a remarkable digital reach of 50+ million.



WIN has partnered with leading organizations such as Tower Capital, The Galien Foundation, the Gates Foundation, and others while participating in prestigious events like the inaugural Modi Prix Galien, the World Woman Cannes Agenda, Davos 2024, Climate Week NY, and the Clinton Global Initiative.



Other standout initiatives include a breast cancer awareness campaign with News X, networking events at Quorum, a global mentoring walk with FICCI and Vital Voices, engagements at G20, and a youth empowerment program with the US Embassy. WIN\'s mission is simple: to pay it forward and create a lasting impact.

