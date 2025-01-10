Growth Trends In The Stem Cell Manufacturing Market, 2024-2028: Rising Federal Investments In Stem Cell Therapy Driving The Industry

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stem Cell 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The stem cell manufacturing market is forecasted to grow by USD 6.43 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by rising prevalence of several chronic disorders, rising focus on regenerative medicines, and increased federal investment in stem cell therapy.

The study identifies the growing demand for personalized medicines as one of the prime reasons driving the stem cell manufacturing market growth during the next few years. Also, decreasing morbidity and mortality rate and increasing awareness, associated research, and potential clinical applications of stem cells will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The stem cell manufacturing market is segmented as below:

By Deployment



Hospitals and Surgical Centres

Cell and Tissue Banks

Others

P&BC AI RL and CRO

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Rest of World (RoW)

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading stem cell manufacturing market vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



American CryoStem Corp.

Becton Dickinson and Co.

Bio Techne Corp.

Catalent Inc.

Corning Inc.

Danaher Corp.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

General Electric Co.

HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Miltenyi Biotec B.V. and Co. KG

Perkin Elmer Inc.

PromoCell GmbH

Sartorius AG

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

Terumo BCT Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

