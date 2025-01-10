Searcy Farm Retrievers Recognized With 2024 Best Of Georgia Regional Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ELLIJAY, GA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Searcy Retrievers, a rising name in Labrador Retriever breeding, has been honored with a 2024 Best of Georgia Regional Award. This esteemed accolade, determined by customer votes, highlights the farm's dedication to raising exceptional dogs and creating lasting connections with their owners.



Reflecting on the award, owner Memorie Searcy said,“Our goal has always been to raise Labradors that are more than just pets-they're partners, companions, and part of the family. Seeing our pups thrive in their new homes makes everything worthwhile.”



Founded in 2022, Searcy Farm Retrievers has quickly established itself as a trusted breeder, focusing on the health, happiness, and potential of every dog. Each puppy comes with a 12-month health guarantee, veterinary-administered vaccinations, prepaid AKC registration, and a microchip with lifetime registration. More than that, the farm creates a personalized experience for new owners, providing updates, photos, and videos to build a bond even before the puppies go home.



Searcy Farm-raised Labradors are carefully bred for a variety of roles, including service animals, therapy companions, gun dogs, and loyal family members. This thoughtful approach has earned the farm widespread praise and loyalty from their customers, who played a key role in securing the Best of Georgia Regional Award.



For Searcy Farm Retrievers, this recognition is more than a trophy-it's proof of their commitment to creating lifelong relationships between dogs and their new families. As they look to the future, Searcy Farm remains steadfast in their mission to improve the Labrador Retriever breed and bring joy to every home they touch.



