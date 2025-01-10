Wealth Enhancement Announces Acquisition Of Danison & Associates, Inc., An Independent RIA With Over $82 Million In Client Assets

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

This partnership marks Wealth Enhancement's fourth location in Ohio and brings the firm's total client assets to more than

$103 billion.

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement, a national independent wealth management firm with over $103 billion in client assets, has announced the of

Danison & Associates, Inc., an independent RIA in Columbus, Ohio. The team of two advisors and two support staff oversees more than $82 million in client assets and is led by Dean Danison, CIMC®, President, and Tracey Danison, CFP®, Vice President.

Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement, said, "We are so pleased that Danison & Associates is joining Wealth Enhancement. With access to our centralized planning, estate, tax, and trust services, we are confident that the team will continue to thrive and achieve even greater success."



Danison & Associates, founded in 1997, was built on the core principles of Honesty, Communication, PerformanceTM, which they trademarked. These values are integral to the firm's mission. Specializing in wealth management and financial planning, the firm serves both individuals and small businesses. Dean Danison and Tracey Danison combined have over 65 years of experience in the industry and bring deep experience to each client relationship.

Dean Danison of Danison & Associates said, "We are excited to begin this next chapter as we partner with Wealth Enhancement, a highly respected firm in the industry. By joining Wealth Enhancement, we will be able to expand our capabilities and receive valuable back office support that will enable us to spend even more time with our clients."

Jim Cahn, Chief Strategy Officer of Wealth Enhancement, said, "The acquisition of Danison & Associates marks Wealth Enhancement's first office location in Greater Columbus. We look forward to fruitful collaboration and success with the team for years to come."



The acquisition of Danison & Associates closed on December 31, 2024, and marks Wealth Enhancement's 20th closed transaction of 2024.

About Wealth Enhancement

Wealth Enhancement is an independent wealth management firm with an endless passion for enriching the lives of our clients. We continually seek to perfect our craft of personalized financial planning with our team-based RoundtableTM and UniFi processes that go far beyond the standard approach. We proudly provide tailored financial plans and investment management services to serve the unique needs of our clients from our 145 offices - and growing - nationwide. Since 1997, Wealth Enhancement has tirelessly raised the standard of wealth management with specialized knowledge and more attentive service that helps every client craft their future. For more information, please visit

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Certain investment advisor representatives of WEAS are also registered representatives of and offer securities through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Wealth Enhancement® and WEAS are separate entities from LPL.

Wealth Enhancement and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $102.8 billion in client assets, including $4 billion of brokerage assets held at LPL Financial, as of November 30, 2024. Danison & Associates, Inc ., had approximately $82 million in client assets as of September 30, 2024. With the addition of previously announced acquisitions and the addition of Danison & Associates, Inc., Wealth Enhancement has more than $103 billion in client, advisory, trust, and brokerage assets.

