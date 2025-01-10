Breaking Stereotypes: New 3Fun Survey Reveals Media's Missteps In Polyamory Representation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Despite growing visibility, only 11% of polyamorous individuals feel portrayals align with their real-life experiences, according to a new survey by 3Fun , the leading dating app for open-minded singles and partners seeking like-minded connections. The survey, conducted among 1,312 3Fun users, highlights how media misrepresentation shapes public perceptions, reinforces stereotypes, and impacts user expectations on dating platforms like 3Fun.

Key Findings from the 3Fun Survey:



Limited Representation : Nearly 40% of respondents said they rarely see polyamorous relationships in mainstream media, while 17% reported never seeing them at all.

Social Media Influence : Platforms like Instagram and TikTok are driving perceptions of polyamory for 40% of users, far surpassing traditional media like TV and film (10%).

Accuracy Issues : Only 11% of respondents described media portrayals as "very accurate," while 52% rated them as "rarely accurate" or "completely inaccurate."

Mixed Progress : While 39% believe portrayals have improved, 38% said they've noticed no change at all.

Normalization vs. Stereotypes : Social media is a double-edged sword-40% think it normalizes polyamory, but 34% believe it reinforces harmful stereotypes. Global vs. Local Media : Over 21% noted global media tends to be more open-minded about polyamory than local outlets, which are often conservative or avoid the topic altogether.

"The data from this survey shows how far we still have to go in achieving authentic representation of polyamory in media and pop culture," said Max Ma, Founder and CEO of 3Fun. "These portrayals don't just shape public opinion-they directly influence how our users feel about their relationships and their ability to live openly. At 3Fun, we're dedicated to creating a supportive community where everyone can explore their desires without fear of judgment."

The Real Impact of Misrepresentation

Nearly half of respondents (47%) identified cultural and societal norms as the biggest barriers to societal acceptance of polyamory-more significant than concerns about media portrayal or visibility. However, respondents emphasized that better representation would lead to:



Easier conversations about

polyamory (32%) Improved understanding within their social circles (21%)

Gigi Engle, certified sex and relationship psychotherapist and 3Fun's resident intimacy expert, echoed this sentiment: "Representation matters. Media has the power to normalize relationships and dismantle stereotypes, but only when done thoughtfully. This survey shows a clear need for creators to approach polyamory with authenticity and care."

Creating a World Where Love Knows No Limits

The findings highlight the role platforms like 3Fun play in bridging the gap between perception and reality. With over 10 million downloads and 3 million verified active users worldwide, 3Fun provides a safe, inclusive space for polyamorous individuals and couples to connect, explore, and thrive.

