Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Timing Of Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Earnings Release And Conference Call

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: XHR ) ("Xenia" or the "Company") will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. Management will discuss the Company's results during a conference call at 11:00 am (Eastern Time) that day.
To participate in the conference call, please follow the steps listed below:
Tuesday, February 25, 2025, dial (833) 470-1428 approximately ten minutes before the call begins, access code 605915.
Tell the operator that you are calling for Xenia Hotels & Resorts' Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call.
State your full name and company affiliation and you will be connected to the call.
For those unable to listen to the call live, a replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call. To access the replay, dial (866) 813-9403, access code 531254.
A live webcast of the earnings call will also be available through the Company's website. To access, log on to ten minutes prior to the call. A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived and available online for 90 days through the Investor Relations section of .
About Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 31 hotels comprising 9,408 rooms across 14 states. Xenia's hotels are in the luxury and upper upscale segments, and operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, Hilton, and The Kessler Collection. For more information on Xenia's business, refer to the Company website at .
For additional information or to receive press releases via email, please visit our website at
SOURCE Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.
