Head Of Libyan National Unity Govt Meets Qatar's Envoy

Doha: Head of the of National Unity of the State of Libya H E Abdul Hamid Mohammed Al Dbeiba met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Libya H E Dr Khaled Mohammed bin Zabin Al Dosari. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.