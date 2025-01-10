عربي


Head Of Libyan National Unity Govt Meets Qatar's Envoy


1/10/2025 4:00:21 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Head of the government of National Unity of the State of Libya H E Abdul Hamid Mohammed Al Dbeiba met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Libya H E Dr Khaled Mohammed bin Zabin Al Dosari. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The Peninsula

