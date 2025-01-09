Carnival Corporation's Holland America And Princess Alaska Operations Wrap Up Summer Season With Meaningful Community Volunteer Efforts

(MENAFN- 3BL) JUNEAU, Alaska, January 9, 2025 /3BL/ - As Alaska's tour season closes, the focus shifts from unforgettable, meaningful vacations to Carnival Corporation's unwavering commitment to the state's well-being. Last year, the combined efforts of Princess Cruises, Holland America Line and Carnival Line have left a lasting impact through generous donations and dedicated volunteer work. These initiatives have significantly benefited residents and visitors, reinforcing Carnival Corporation's mission to enhance the quality of life across Alaska.

“Giving back to our communities is at the heart of what we do,” said Bonnie Westlund, sustainability and community relations director for Holland America Line - Princess for Alaska and the Yukon.“We strive to be a valuable partner by addressing critical needs through volunteer and donation efforts.”

Carnival Corporation has almost 300 full-time, year-round employees living in Alaska, with more than 3,500 seasonal team members during spring through late summer. Here are some highlights from their 2024 contributions and ideas:

Monetary and Scholarship Programming



School Scholars: Twenty graduating high school students across Alaska were awarded Carnival Corporation scholarships to continue their education. The communities include Juneau, Sitka, Skagway, Haines, Ketchikan and Denali Borough.

Donations Across Alaska: Holland America Line supports SeaShare , a nonprofit organization that works to get nutrient-dense Alaska seafood into food banks across Alaska and the Pacific Northwest. This year, monetary donations helped provide 64,000 servings of seafood to those in need . Dozens of Big and Small Donations: During the 2024 season, the company distributed several dozen other donations to various communities, school districts, clinics, volunteer emergency services and transportation needs.

Stories with Heart: Volunteering Nearly 1,000 Hours



Denali Borough School District: Employees from the Denali Transportation team washed all the buses and vans for the Denali Borough School District. They also had a schoolyard clean-up day, during which the employees cut brush and trees to prepare the grounds for the start of the school year.

Lighting the Way: The company upgraded the lighting system in the shared bus shop to improve safety for the mechanics and school children.

Health: A blood drive at Mt. McKinley Princess Wilderness Lodge collected enough blood to help save more than 60 lives. All Aboard for Children Fundraiser: For over 20 years, Carnival Corporation's rail division has hosted the All Aboard for Children fundraiser benefiting Providence Alaska Children's Hospital, featuring two railcars with supporters and a five-course wine dinner. Contributions included volunteer staff, food and wine, highlighting Carnival Corporation's long-standing commitment.

A Really Big Salad Bar

In the second year of the Fairbanks Princess Riverside Lodge's passion project, a 2024 harvest yielded an incredible mix of home-grown vegetables from their chef's garden. The bounty was used to serve guests during the summer. By the numbers:



Almost 1,900 pounds of vegetables were grown – about two-thirds of a ton and equivalent to the weight of a grand piano.

More than 200 floral arrangements were created from resort-grown flowers. Two hundred sixteen pounds of produce were donated to the Food as Medicine program at the Fairbanks Community Food Bank to help complete a nutritious meal.

“Through our community involvement initiatives, we strive to make a meaningful and positive impact,” said Westlund.“The dedication and passion our employees bring to volunteering highlight our unwavering commitment to supporting our communities and staying true to our core values and spirit.”

